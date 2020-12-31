Soreang in Bandung has withdrawn their hosting job of the Pro Futsal League (PFL) 2020 restart which has been scheduled for February next year.

The PFL 2020 has been scheduled for a restart in February 2021 for final Week 7 of the men’s Group B and also the final week of the Women Pro Futsal League (WPFL) 2020 and was supposed to be held at the GOR Sabilulungan in Soreang.

The final four of both the men’s and women’s competitions has been planned for GOR UNY in Yogyakarta.

Following the withdrawal of Soreang, it is likely that Yogyakarta might host all the remaining matches of the PFL and also the WPFL 2020.

