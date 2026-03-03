Indonesia Futsal head coach Hector Souto said that he will be breaking in new players for next month’s ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026 in Thailand.

The ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026 will be held on 5-13 April at the Central Stadium in Nonthaburi Province.

“Over the past year, the national team has achieved the most in history – ASEAN champions, winning the gold medal at the SEA Games 2025 and the runners-up at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026,” said the 44-year-old Spanish tactician.

“Results are not accidental; they are the result of clear and directed planning. We follow progressive planning forms.

“By dividing into cycles and stages, each has a specific goal; the main goal is to achieve optimal performance. Previously, we focused on developing senior players, enhancing their competitiveness, and adapting to various game situations.

“Now that we are entering a new phase. This is the time to allow new players to showcase their potential and open up opportunities for integration into the national team to further strengthen our competitive identity. We continue to work to build a strong, sustainable, and ready to compete at the highest level.”

For the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026, Indonesia are in Group B alongside Australia, Malaysia, Cambodia and Brunei Darussalam.

Group A is Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar and Timor-Leste.

