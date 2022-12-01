Bali United striker Ilija Spasojević has replaced the injured Dimas Drajad in the Indonesia national team preparing for this month’s AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022.

The 35-year-old last played for Indonesia in 2019.

“I am happy to be recalled to the national team and I hope that I can repay the faith of the national coach (Shin Tae-yong),” said Spasojević.

“I’m in good shape as Bali United still trains for six days a week even though the league is stopped.”

Tae-yong has called up 28 players currently in training in Bali including two recently naturalised players in Jordi Amat and Sandy Walsh.

He has also included three players from the Indonesia U20 and they are Muhammad Ferarri, Marselino Ferdinand and Dzaky Asraf.

INDONESIA NATIONAL TEAM

GOALKEEPERS: Nadeo Arga Winata, Muhammad Riyandi, Syahrul Trisna

DEFENDERS: Asnawi Mangkualam, Elkan Baggott, Jordi Amat, Sandy Walsh, Fachruddin Aryanto, Rizky Ridho, Muhammad Ferarri, Pratama Arhan, Hansamu Yama, Andy Setyo, Edo Febriansyah

MIDFIELDERS: Marc Klok, Syahrian Abimanyu, Marselino Ferdinan, Rachmat Irianto, Ricky Kambuaya, Dzaky Asraf, Yakob Sayuri, Witan Sulaeman, Egy Maulana Vikri, Saddil Ramdani,

STRIKERS: Ilija Spasojević, Muhammad Rafli, Dendy Sulistyawan, Ramadhan Sananta

#AFF

#AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022

#AMEC2022

#PSSI

Like this: Like Loading...