Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16 // Thomas Butler / Red Bull Content Pool // AP-2338Z7CHH1W11 // Usage for editorial use only //After a long-anticipated wait, Formula One confirmed today that the 2020 season will get underway with back-to-back races at our home circuit, the Red Bull Ring in Austria, on 5 and 12 July.

The COVID-19 global health pandemic has put the Formula One season on hold for almost four months, and whilst responsibility during this crisis remains the absolute priority, we hope that the return of major sporting events and F1 racing can bring some relief and entertainment to our fans at home.

The season will start with three historic firsts – Red Bull Ring will host the opening race of a Formula One season for the first time, two races will be held at the same circuit on consecutive weekends and to ensure the safety of all involved, the event will be closed to spectators. The “Formula 1 Rolex Großer Preis von Österreich” is to open the season on 5 July, while the “Formula 1 Pirelli Großer Preis der Steiermark” is to follow on 12 July.

The Red Bull Ring has implemented a number of strict measures to meet the requirements of the authorities and to ensure we resume racing in the safest possible way. Those measures include closing the circuit to spectators, regular testing, comprehensive hygiene measures and a size reduction in F1 teams and organisational staff.

Dietrich Mateschitz commented: “We take on this challenge unique in the history of F1, and we are looking forward to both weekends. Spielberg will see exciting races – and therefore send a strong sign of feasibility to the whole world.”

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Team Principal, Christian Horner, said: “Red Bull have pulled out all the stops to get the Austrian Grand Prix up and running, in order to support a safe start to the Formula One season. It’s a fantastic venue and we are pleased to be starting our championship campaign at our home circuit. It has been a huge effort by all involved and the two events at the Red Bull Ring will be a blueprint for all other races to follow. There was obviously a huge amount of discussion behind the scenes with Liberty, the FIA and the local authorities to ensure that returning to racing is done responsibly and we all have our part to play in order to enforce the measures in place. With the first eight races of the calendar now confirmed we have some positive momentum. As a race team and racers, we are excited to get going again and put on a show for our fans.”