Thai Son Nam Ho Chi Minh City battled Black Pearl United to a 1-1 draw in their opening game of Group B of the Ho Chi Minh City Futsal Open Tournament-15th LS Cup yesterday at the Lanh Binh Thang Stadium

In front of several thousand at the stand, it took Thai Son Nam Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) just a minute into the game for the lead when Duc Hoa finished from close range.

However, Black Pearl United (Thailand) did not lose focus and in the 15th minute, Chanroodej Muenthiang rifled in for the equaliser.

With both teams unable to change the scoreline in the second half, Thai Son Nam Ho Chi Minh City and Black Pearl United had to share the spoils from the deadlock.

In the other match in Group B, Selangor MAC (Malaysia) picked up the full points following their 3-0 win over Vietnam’s Sanvinest Khanh Hoa.

In Group A, Sahako surpassed Cao Bang 3-0 as Thammasat Stallions (Thailand) edged Thai Son Bac 3-2.

TODAY’S FIXTURES

1100hrs: Cao Bang vs Thai Son Bac

1300hrs: Sahako vs Thammasat Station

1500hrs: Black Pearl United vs Selangor Mac

1500hrs: Thai Son Nam, Ho Chi Minh City vs Sanvinest Khanh Hoa

