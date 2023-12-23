In line with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) calendar format, the new season of the Malaysian League will start in May 2024 and end in April 2025.

With several international assignments particularly the Malaysia national team at the AFC Asian Cup and then the Malaysia U23 team for the AFC U23 Asian Cup alongside Ramadan celebrations, MFL believe that the appropriate date has been set for the Malaysian League 2024/2025 season.

Consideration has been taken into account for the Malaysia national team’s involvement in the second-round qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Oman on 21 and 26 March 2024.

#AFF

#FAM

Like this: Like Loading...