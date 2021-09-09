Stephen Ng, the head coach of the Singapore women’s national team, has announced the squad of 23 players who will carry the nation’s challenge for the qualifying round of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup at the end of the month.

Singapore will face off against Indonesia, the only other remaining team in Group C, over two matches scheduled for 24 and 27 September in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The team that obtains the most points after both matches will progress to the final tournament in India.

If both teams are level on points, they will undergo a penalty shootout to determine the winner.

The change in fixtures is a result of DPR Korea and Iraq’s withdrawals from the competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ng, who believes that his 130th-ranked side stand a “fairly open chance” against the 96th-ranked Indonesia, said: “It is a new start for both countries as both Indonesian coach Rudy Eka Priyambada and I were appointed to our respective positions earlier in the year and have since reassembled our teams. It will be an interesting match-up as we meet them twice in the space of four days. I see it as playing two finals – we will give our all and take it one game at a time.”

He added: “This team was formed with the perspective of planning for the future in mind. There is a good mixture of fresh faces and seasoned veterans that we are tapping on, as we continue our efforts to develop the standard of women’s football in Singapore and advance our efforts in competing at the regional stage.”

The Singapore squad blends youth and experience, with Danelle Tan the youngest at 16 years old while captain Ernie Sulastri Sontaril, the most senior player with 40 caps, is twice her age.

The average age in the squad is 23 and Ng will rely on the senior players such as Ernie, Noor Kusumawati, Ho Hui Xin and Lim Li Xian to guide their newer team-mates, which include six debutants – Lila Tan, Sara Merican, Winette Lim, Nicole Lim, Khairunnisa Khairol Anwar and Nurhidayu Naszri.

The latter trio were part of the Under-19 National Team and will aim to make the step up to senior level.

Singapore will compete without overseas-based defenders Priscilla Tan and Suria Priya, who are both in Australia, as well as striker Putri Nur Syaliza, who is in the United States of America. The trio are unable to join the team due to travel challenges, while stalwart Siti Rosnani Azman has only recently linked up with her new Japanese club INAC Kobe Leonessa in the Women Empowerment League and is set to feature in her first match on 12 September.

Captain Ernie said: “Although we wish that our fellow Lionesses abroad could join us as we contest for qualification, their absence will not dampen the team’s spirits. We are motivated and keen on showcasing our best, after almost two years without competition. The squad has a great mix of talent and we are determined to play to our strengths and get the job done.”

The Lionesses depart Singapore on Thursday, 16 September.

SINGAPORE WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM

S/N Name Pos Caps DOB Club 1 Kong Zi Wen Pamela GK 1 5-Aug-91 Still Aerion Women’s 2 Noor Kusumawati Binte Mohammad Rosman GK 34 29-Sep-90 Police Sports Association 3 Tan Li Bin Beatrice GK 3 29-Jun-92 Lion City Sailors 4 Dhaniyah Qasimah Binte Zamri Abdullah DF 6 7-Jul-04 GDT Circuit 5 Ernie Sulastri Binte Sontaril DF 40 24-Nov-88 Lion City Sailors 6 Fatin Aqillah Binte Mohamed Ridzuan DF 2 11-Jun-94 Tanjong Pagar United 7 Khairunnisa Binte Khairol Anwar DF 0 21-Feb-03 South Avenue SC 8 Nur Syazwani Binte Mohamad Ruzi DF 7 20-Dec-01 Lion City Sailors 9 Nur Umairah Binte Mohd Hamdan DF 10 11-Mar-02 Lion City Sailors 10 Nurhidayu Binte Naszri DF 0 16-Mar-04 Bussorah Youth Sports Club 11 Winette Lim Siu DF 0 20-May-99 Tiong Bahru FC 12 Dorcas Chu MF 5 29-Jul-02 Lion City Sailors 13 Ho Hui Xin MF 27 23-Apr-92 Lion City Sailors 14 Lim Li Xian MF 27 24-Nov-96 Police Sports Association 15 Lim Ying Xuan Venetia MF 2 14-Oct-03 Lion City Sailors 16 Nur Farhanah Binte Ruhaizat MF 16 26-Jul-98 Tanjong Pagar United 17 Nur Izzati Binte Rosni MF 11 24-May-99 Lion City Sailors 18 Sara Merican MF 0 19-Apr-96 Lion City Sailors 19 Tan Hui Ying Lila MF 0 4-Jun-03 Lion City Sailors 20 Danelle Tan Li Ern FW 3 25-Oct-04 Lion City Sailors 21 Nicole Lim Yan Xiu FW 0 10-Apr-02 – 22 Nur Raudhah Binte Kamis FW 19 4-Mar-99 Tiong Bahru FC 23 Stephanie Gigette A Dominguez FW 13 27-Sep-98 Still Aerion Women’s



Women’s National Team Asian Cup Qualifiers Fixtures

Date Time Match Venue 24 September 2021Friday 6pm

(9pm SGT) Indonesia vs Singapore Republican Central Stadium, Dushanbe, Tajikistan 27 September 2021

Monday 6pm

(9pm SGT) Singapore vs Indonesia Republican Central Stadium, Dushanbe, Tajikistan

