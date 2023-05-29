From position 14 on lap 37, the professional driver overtook rival after rival, was in third position on lap 44 and improved by a further place on lap 49. In the end, Haase was beaten only by McLaren driver Charlie Fagg by less than a car length and was just 67 thousandths of a second behind the Brit. Haase and Reicher thus moved up to third place in the standings.

Simon Reicher and Audi Sport driver Christopher Haase shared the cockpit of the Audi R8 LMS. From grid position one, the Austrian privateer Reicher initially took the lead in Belgium for seven laps before dropping back. After two mandatory pit stops Christopher Haase used the final phase to attack.

Victory just missed: In a thrilling endurance race of the International GT Open, the Audi customer team Eastalent Racing was narrowly beaten. Deviating from the usual format of two sprint races, the race series held its second round at Spa as an endurance race lasting two hours and 20 minutes.

After having already won the second round, it prevailed in commanding fashion in the three-hour race at Oulton Park as well. The driver duo Andrew Bentley/Peter Erceg in the Audi R8 LMS lapped their closest rivals in an Aston Martin twice in the course of 100 race laps.

Second win of the season in Great Britain: The Audi customer team PB Racing was again the measure of all things at the third round of the British Endurance Championship.

Hu Bo collected enough points in the Audi Sport Asia Trophy for his second place to now lead this classification with a total of 2,045 points.

Behind the winning Pro-Am driver duo, Hu Bo and Sun Jingzu for Absolute Racing finished second overall as the best amateur driver pairing. Behind them followed two Audi R8 LMS cars of Team Climax Racing with amateur drivers Liu Hangcheng/Wang Zhongwei/Li Lichao and Li Dongsheng/Zhou Liyaun/Li Donghui.

Cheng Congfu and Chris Chia shared the number 1 Audi R8 LMS, with Chia in the cockpit at the start and leading the race. When Cheng Congfu took over, he returned to the track in second place. After a safety car period, he overtook the leader and kept extending his lead.

1-2-3-4 victory in China: Audi’s customer teams dominated the second round of the China Endurance Championship. The FAW Audi Racing Team, which only entered the championship at the second race, won the 150-minute race at Ningbo with a one-lap advantage.

While the Audi R8 LMS in GT3 version and the Audi RS 3 LMS convinced with a total of five victories on the last weekend in May, the Audi R8 LMS GT2 as a race taxi with the innovative Space Drive concept attracted attention.