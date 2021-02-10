Mohamadou Sumareh has signed for Malaysian Super League giant Johor Darul Ta’zim.

His signing with the Southern Tigers ended all speculation as to his next destination following his less than amicable separation with Pahang last year and then a short stint with Thailand’s Police Tero FC afterward.

“I am happy to be a part of JDT and hope to help the team win more trophies,” said Sumareh.

The announcement of his arrival to JDT was made through a video posting although no details of his contract with the club were mentioned.

