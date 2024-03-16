Australia ended their AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup™ Uzbekistan 2024 campaign on a high note, defeating Korea Republic 1-0 in the third-place playoff at the JAR Stadium.

The Young Matildas showed great resolve in the game, having come under sustained pressure for much of the game before substitute Lara Gooch came up with the winner late in the second half.

For more, please click https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u20_womens_asian_cup/news/supersub_lara_gooch_powers_australia_to_third_place.html

#AFf

#AFC

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...