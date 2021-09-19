Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC and Nagaworld FC closed in on leaders Visakha FC and Phnom Penh Crown FC where their full points this week saw them on the level at the top of the Championship Round of the 2021 Metfone Cambodian League (MCL).

Svay Rieng could not have underlined their title aspirations better than with a close 1-0 win over former winners Crown with Emmanuel Mbarga scoring the winning goal with five minutes left on the clock.

On the other hand, leaders Visakha fell to a 2-1 loss to Boeung Ket FC after the latter capitalised on a double (25th and 29th minute) from the prolific Chan Vathanaka.

Alex Cristian pulled a goal back for Visakha with a scrambling finish in the 56th minute of play but it was too late for a revival.

The full points saw Svay Rieng on the same 28 points alongside leaders Visakha and also Crown FC from the same number of 13 matches played.

For Nagaworld, their 4-2 win over Angkor Tiger also gave them 28 points from 13 matches played as they stayed fourth in the standings – one point ahead of defending champions Boeung Ket.

2021 METFONE CAMBODIAN LEAGUE

RESULTS

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng 1-0 Phnom Penh Crown

Naga World 4-2 Angkor Tiger

Visakha 1-2 Boeung Ket

