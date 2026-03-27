Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng are closing in on their third Cambodian Premier League title in a row after opening up a ten-point advantage at the top of the standings.

At the last matchday, Svay Rieng were held to a scoreless away draw against Boeung Ket FC, while second-placed Phnom Penh Crown FC suffered their third consecutive defeat with a 1-0 loss to Nagaworld FC.

Weyderson Denilson dos Santos Xavier scored the late winner for Nagaworld FC in the 90th minute.

The loss for Phnom Penh Crown meant that they stayed second in the standings with 47 points – ten points adrift of leader Svay Rieng and five points ahead of third-placed Nagaworld FC.

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Photos Courtesy #SvayRiengFC #NagaworldFC

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