The MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship is back on track, and it’s the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve hosting Round 2. Before track action kicks off at the Pirelli Portuguese Round, get up to speed with the hottest quotes from Thursday’s debriefs in Portugal…

Miguel Oliveira (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team): “It would be extra special to get a podium or a win”

Previewing his home round, Oliveira said: “The first feeling is that I feel more ready for the weekend after my first one at Phillip Island and the test. I feel more comfortable on the bike and that I am more myself. Coming to my home round, I’m motivated to give the crowd and my team the best result possible. It would be extra special to get a podium or a win. It’s a privilege to race here in Portugal and I’m full of energy to take on the weekend. We prepared the setup at the test, so we’re not coming in blindfolded, but we need to be ready to challenge Bulega.”

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati): “There are a lot of fast guys on different bikes. I expect a little bit more of a mix compared to Phillip Island”

Looking ahead to Portimao and reviewing a recent test, Bulega said: “I’m happy to come here, especially after the great weekend in Australia. I hope to be fast here. Finally, we have good weather! In Australia, I was fast. I had a very good feeling with the bike. Australia is always a fantastic place for me and my bike. I expect to struggle a little bit more here. There are a lot of fast guys on different bikes. I expect a little bit more of a mix compared to Phillip Island. The test was not very useful because the weather was still very bad. I did, I think, 25 laps. These 25 laps weren’t so bad. Then I had a crash, but it was a stupid crash; I’m not worried about that.”

Jonathan Rea (Honda HRC): “It really is a full circle moment”

Ahead of his WorldSBK return, Rea said: “It’s a nice story! In 2008, I was able to be on the front row of the grid with Troy Bayliss, an icon of WorldSBK, in his last race, so that was a special day for me. I didn’t think about this concept or story so much when the deal came about, and speaking with HRC and Chris Pike, really, but it really is a full circle moment. It makes sense. I’m just happy to be back in Honda red and doing the best I can.”

Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team): “The hand feels good. My only question mark is the last laps; the race distance will be difficult”

Providing an injury update, Lowes said: “I had two fractures in my hand and wrist from the last race at Phillip Island. I was able to ride at the test and at least try some things. The hand feels good. My only question mark is the last laps; the race distance will be difficult. I’m in a better position than I thought. It was Turn 3. I lost the rear over the rise on the entry into Turn 3, so I didn’t have time to take off that much speed. I came off the bike and into the gravel, rolled a lot. It was one of the biggest crashes I’ve had in a long time. Happy to be back and I enjoy the track. The test was positive. We’re still working on ergonomics a little bit, the seat and the tank to fit me better. At a track like this, it’s really important. I feel like we can have a good weekend and be strong.”

Axel Bassani (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team): “Being in second in the Championship is nice, but we have to stay realistic and have a good weekend”

Bassani spoke about Portimao after he had a strong first round of 2026 in Australia: “I feel quite normal, we started in a really good way in Australia, and at the test we were always fast. We started with two podiums, which was a great way to start the season. but the track here at Portimao is very different, we have to try to be as ready as we can. The goal is to always be at our best. If that’s not the podium, we have to try to stay positive, whether it is top five or top 10, but the important thing is to finish every race as best we can. Being second in the Championship is nice, but we have to stay realistic and have a good weekend. Alex was really fast here, so we have a good reference to check from and see where we can improve.”

Xavi Vierge (Pata Maxus Yamaha): “My confidence is really high from the test, so I’m taking that forward to the round

Vierge is aiming high in his second round with Yamaha, targeting the rostrum: “I’m super excited, it hasn’t been an easy start at Phillip Island, but even with that, we’ve made progress. We had a test here under really good conditions, which was important for us to test and find a new base. I’m super happy with the test, so I’m looking forward to this second round. My confidence is really high after the test, so I’m taking that into the round. We needed that after what happened in Australia. I recovered the feeling and found some things that allowed me to go faster. Our target is to fight for the podium positions.”

Somkiat Chantra (Honda HRC): “I feel almost 100% again…I can’t wait to get started”

Preparing for his WorldSBK debut, Thai star Chantra said: “I’m really happy to be back on the bike. I wouldn’t ride at Phillip Island with the injury to my arm, but I’m happy to now be back for Round 2. I can’t wait to get started on Friday! I was at home in Thailand, improving day by day, practising as much as I could, and now I feel almost 100% again. I’ll try my best to give the fans a good show. I did the test with Jonathan Rea, we talked about the track and about the setting, and I’m happy to have him on my team. We will try together to be at the front.”

Tommy Bridewell (Superbike Advocates): “I am here to do well in the Championship, and that’s what I’m expecting for myself”

A new adventure begins for Bridewell at Portimao, who said: “I’m feeling great, I’m very optimistic and excited for this opportunity. It was a bit of a pipe dream a while ago; at a test here a while ago I said to the guys that we should do WorldSBK and we haven’t looked back since! Sadly, we missed Australia and we only had about 10 dry laps on the bike, and I’m under no illusion that it won’t be a tough challenge, but in my career, I’ve always gravitated towards challenges, and for some reason, it’s what I beeline to and thrive off of. I don’t want to sound cliche, but I’ve never ridden a bike like our Ducati Panigale V4R. I’ve ridden a lot of bikes in my career, but I thought ‘Wow, this is good’. Its electronics are where the advantage is, and that’s where I need to work. I felt good on the bike from the very start. It’s an open book with Ducati; you’re given a laptop with essentially all the data on other riders. We saw the data compared to Nicolo, where I was stronger, and where he was stronger. It makes our lives a lot easier; we’re not out on our own. There are eight other teams whose data we can look at. At the moment we don’t need to reinvent the wheel, so we are shooting for a good weekend. I am here to do well in the Championship, and that’s what I’m expecting for myself. I want to see a clear progression this season.”

Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team): “After the good vibes of Phillip Island, I want to continue this way”

Aiming to repeat his podium success from Australia, Montella said, “After the good vibes of Phillip Island, I want to continue this way. It would be nice to do something like Phillip Island. This is a track that I like. I hope to start with good vibes. After Australia, we changed something in my mindset and my riding style. I learnt a lot from the last round and last year. When we’re enjoying the bike, we usually go fast. I will see if the good step I made at Phillip Island continues here. We have to start from a good point. In my mind, I have the reference from last year. It’s a different year with a slightly different bike, so it’ll be different. I’ll start from there to be as quick as possible.”

Like this: Like Loading...