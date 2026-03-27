Football Australia are pleased to announce that the Vietnam U15 women’s national team and the Japan Football Association (JFA) Academy U15 men’s team will compete in the 2026 CommBank Emerging Championships.

The participation of JFA Academy and Vietnam follows the successful participation of Malaysia in the 2025 edition, the first time an international team had been included in the revamped youth tournaments.

Vietnam will participate in the CommBank Emerging Matildas Championships at the Home of the Matildas in Bundoora, entering the U15 Girls competition.

For more, please click on https://footballaustralia.com.au/news/japan-and-vietnam-participate-2026-commbank-emerging-championships

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...