Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC stayed top of the Championship Round of the 2021 Metfone Cambodian League (MCL) when they beat Nagaworld FC 2-1 in a mid-week tie at the Army Stadium.

Following from their fabulous 1-0 win over Phnom Penh Crown FC last week, Svay Rieng made sure of the full points with two second half goals from Marie Privat (59th minute) and Lopez Mendy (81st) as Fumiya Kogure snatched a goal (74th) in between for the final scoreline.

In the meantime, at home at the Smart RSN Stadium, Phnom Penh Crown got back to their winning ways with an emphatic 3-1 victory over Kirivong Sok Sen Chey FC.

Thiva Brak opened account seven minutes into the restart with an opportune lob as Pov Ponvuthy then doubled the advantage with a wicked 64th minute grounder.

Kirivong then made full use of a through pass in the 70th minute for Nim Dav to pull a goal back as Brak then completed Crown’s win his second of the evening seven minutes later.

The win saw Crown moving up to second in the standings as Visakha FC, who did not play in mid-week, slipped down to fourth.

2021 METFONE CAMBODIAN LEAGUE

RESULTS

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND

Nagaworld 1-2 Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng

Phnom Penh Crown 3-1 Kirivong Sok Sen Chey FC

Tiffy Army 0-1 Boeung Ket

