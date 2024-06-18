Swimming Australia is excited to announce an exclusive multi-year commercial rights representation agreement with leading global sports agency SPORTFIVE.

The representation agreement will see SPORTFIVE partnering with Swimming Australia to provide a range of strategic commercial and media rights services designed to elevate the sport’s commercial program as part of broader efforts to deliver revenue growth and support long-term objectives to further grow the sport from grassroots community participation through to elite-level swimming.

SPORTFIVE will work closely with Swimming Australia’s executive team, including recently appointed CEO Rob Woodhouse, to develop the commercial partner program and media platforms through a wide range of services that will see the development of a new commercial programme, sponsorship strategies and target brand and media partnerships.

Swimming Australia’s Chief Executive Officer Rob Woodhouse said the relationship with SPORTFIVE is a really important step forward for the sport.

“I am very excited by the appointment of SPORTFIVE, the world class commercial sports expertise they bring and their unique experience in commercialising aquatic sports globally,” Woodhouse said.

“Australians love swimming, it’s our number one Olympic and Paralympic sport, and the number one participation sport across the country. We have a great opportunity for Australian and global brands to connect with and support Australians in their passion for swimming.

“Our Australian Swimming Trials are a great illustration of the amazing athletes in the sport and the engagement we have across the nation. We look forward to working closely with SPORTFIVE to harness the potential of swimming to connect leading brands and future media partners with swimmers across Australia and around the world.”

SPORTFIVE and Swimming Australia will further develop the commercial programme to support building a broader platform for integrated brand and media partnerships.

Damien Moston, Managing Director, Australia – New Zealand / Senior Vice President Global Sales, SPORTFIVE commented on how exciting it is to be working with Swimming Australia again.

“SPORTFIVE has a long and proud history working in aquatics in Australia and around the world. We are very excited to be working with Swimming Australia at this important time for the sport,” Moston said.

“Our swimmers have a proud history of success in the pool and moving forward, we will work lockstep with Swimming Australia to develop impactful brand and media partnerships that promote the wonderful ambassadors of the sport and the community health benefits of swimming. We want Swimming Australia to be a great success in and out of the pool.”

