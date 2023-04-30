They would not be denied. The hoodoo is over, the curse is lifted; Sydney FC are the Liberty A-League champions and the Grand Final of 2023 became a glorious moment in their history.

Two goals from Madison Haley, a header from Nat Tobin and a penalty from Princess Ibini barely began to tell the tale of how the Sky Blues took a grip on this contest and never let go.

After losing the last three grand finals, Ante Juric’s side finally found a way to prove they are the best team in the competition.

For more, please click on

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

Like this: Like Loading...