The seating design for Sydney FC’s new world-class stadium at Moore Park has been revealed, as the Sky Blues new home continues to take shape.

It was created by award-winning Indigenous artist Tony Albert, and has the theme of ‘Two Worlds Colliding’.

Each end of the stadium is separated and distinguished by two different designs symbolizing land and water.

The land is signified by the geometric diamond designs taken from nature, while the bubble of concentric circles represent water.

