Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong has called up 26 players for the two test matches during FIFA Match Day next month.

The Indonesian national side will take on Palestine on 14 June 2023 at the Bung Tomo Stadium in Surabaya and then Argentina on 19 June 2023 at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

The 26 players will start training on 5 June 2023 with Tae-yong also calling up two recently naturalised players in Ivar Jenner (Jong Utrecht) and Rafael Struick (ADO Den Haag).

Palestine are currently ranked 98th in the world while Argentina are the current World Champions and No. 1 ranked team in the world.

INDONESIA NATIONAL TRAINING SQUAD

Edo Febriansyah – Persib Bandung

Marc Klok – Persib Bandung

Ricky Kambuaya – Persib Bandung

Rachmat Irianto – Persib Bandung

Reza Arya Pratama – PSM Makassar

Yacob Sayuri – PSM Makassar

Yance Sayuri – PSM Makassar

Syahrul Trisna – Persikabo 1973

Andy Setyo – Persikabo 1973

Dimas Drajad – Persikabo 1973

Witan Sulaeman – Persija Jakarta

Rizky Ridho – Persija Jakarta

Dendy Sulistyawan – Bhayangkara FC

Ernando Ari – Persebaya Surabaya

Fachruddin Aryanto – Madura United FC

Stefano Lilipaly – Borneo FC

Jordi Amat – Johor Darul Tazim FC

Saddil Ramdani – Sabah FC

Pratama Arhan – Tokyo Verdy

Asnawi Mangkualam – Jeonnam Dragons

Sandy Walsh – KV Mechelen

Shayne Pattynama – Viking FK

Marselino Ferdinan – KMSK Deinze

Ivar Jenner – Jong Utrecht

Rafael Struick – ADO Den Haag

Elkan Baggott – Cheltenham Town FC

