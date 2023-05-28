Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong has called up 26 players for the two test matches during FIFA Match Day next month.
The Indonesian national side will take on Palestine on 14 June 2023 at the Bung Tomo Stadium in Surabaya and then Argentina on 19 June 2023 at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
The 26 players will start training on 5 June 2023 with Tae-yong also calling up two recently naturalised players in Ivar Jenner (Jong Utrecht) and Rafael Struick (ADO Den Haag).
Palestine are currently ranked 98th in the world while Argentina are the current World Champions and No. 1 ranked team in the world.
INDONESIA NATIONAL TRAINING SQUAD
- Edo Febriansyah – Persib Bandung
- Marc Klok – Persib Bandung
- Ricky Kambuaya – Persib Bandung
- Rachmat Irianto – Persib Bandung
- Reza Arya Pratama – PSM Makassar
- Yacob Sayuri – PSM Makassar
- Yance Sayuri – PSM Makassar
- Syahrul Trisna – Persikabo 1973
- Andy Setyo – Persikabo 1973
- Dimas Drajad – Persikabo 1973
- Witan Sulaeman – Persija Jakarta
- Rizky Ridho – Persija Jakarta
- Dendy Sulistyawan – Bhayangkara FC
- Ernando Ari – Persebaya Surabaya
- Fachruddin Aryanto – Madura United FC
- Stefano Lilipaly – Borneo FC
- Jordi Amat – Johor Darul Tazim FC
- Saddil Ramdani – Sabah FC
- Pratama Arhan – Tokyo Verdy
- Asnawi Mangkualam – Jeonnam Dragons
- Sandy Walsh – KV Mechelen
- Shayne Pattynama – Viking FK
- Marselino Ferdinan – KMSK Deinze
- Ivar Jenner – Jong Utrecht
- Rafael Struick – ADO Den Haag
- Elkan Baggott – Cheltenham Town FC
