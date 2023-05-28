|Finishing an impressive third in the round robin is Julia Aartsen and her ‘Out of the Box’ team from Amsterdam in the Netherlands. Aarsten finished the round robin with 7 wins and only 3 losses, tied with New Zealand’s Megan Thomson/ 2.0 Racing.
“We are loving sailing here” said Aartsen, “we are usually more lighter wind sailors but we have been doing well here which is great, we were training on J70’s before the event which are similar and that has helped us for sure.”
The Quarter Finals continue today from 1030 CEST. Follow live results here
Overall positions after the Round Robin
1. Pauline Courtois 9–1
2. Anna Östling 8–2
3. Julia Aartsen 7–3.
3. Megan Thomson 7–3
5. Kenza Coutard 6–4
6. Celia Willison 4–6
6. Nicole Breault 4–6
8. Ali Morrish 3–7
8. Lea Richter Vogelius 3–7
10. Kristine Mauritzen 2–8
10. Sophie Otter 2–8