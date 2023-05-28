Chasing Courtois with equal points until their last race of the day against each other was Sweden’s WINGS team skippered by Anna Östling and her regular crew of Annika Carlunger and Linnea Wennergren, with Klara Wester and Martina Carlsson joining the team this week in Normandy. Fresh from the team’s recent win at the second stage of the Women’s WMRT at the Santa Maria Cup in Annapolis, Östling and crew were revelling in today’s conditions: “We really enjoyed the tricky conditions today with a lot of breeze at the top mark” commented Östling, “but you really have to be on your toes all the time with these boats. It was a great effort by the girls onboard however and some good starts for us today made all the difference – we’re looking forward to the next few days!”