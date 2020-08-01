Further to our update of 23 July, and in light of the ongoing developments surrounding the spread of COVID-19 the Badminton World Federation (BWF) announces that the following tournaments have been cancelled, in consultation with the relevant hosts.

Cancelled Tournaments

YONEX Taipei Open 2020 (01-06 September)

Korea Open (08-13 September)

VICTOR China Open (15-20 September)

DAIHATSU YONEX Japan Open (22-27 September)

BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said: “These decisions to cancel tournaments are made in the best interest of the health of the players, spectators, volunteers and Member Associations. We are deeply disappointed to have to cancel tournaments, but feel that the well-being of everyone involved is most important at this time.”

Lund added: “I would like to acknowledge the significant efforts made by our Member Associations in the regions throughout this process for their patience and commitment to the BWF. We share the disappointment of many around the world who were looking forward to the return of badminton and appreciate all of the continued support from our fans and partners as we continue to navigate the remainder of the 2020 season.

“The BWF will continue to adjust to changes to ensure any badminton activity 100% complies to the rules and regulations of the World Health Organization (WHO), local health authorities, and international and domestic travel restrictions,” Lund said.

Following this announcement the BWF and its partners are closely monitoring and adhering to all government guidelines on future tournaments. An update on the remainder of tournaments for 2020 will be made in due course.

The updated BWF Tournament Calendar 2020 is available online.

Like this: Like Loading...