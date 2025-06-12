Khashah Khairul Azlan and Muhammad Hazwan Muhammad Hafiy Najwan kept the Kelantan flag flying as they maintained a perfect record to win all their matches in Group B of the Boys’ Under-16 Doubles AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (JET) Finals 2025 at the Kelantan BA Hall in Kota Bahru.

In their final two games of the group stage today, the pair of 15-year-olds completed their fixtures with a walkover past Curson Cheng Yu Yang-Jared Tan from Melaka in game five after beating Penang’s Heng Jay Horng-Ong Jia Hong 21-6, 19-21, 21-14 earlier in the day.

It was Khashah-Muhammad Hazwan’s fifth straight win in Group B.

Earlier, Khashah-Muhammad Hazwan were straight set 21-19, 23-21 winners over Kai Xuan Liew-Tze Han Wong from Kuala Lumpur on the first day of competition on Tuesday, and then outplaying Albee Loh Cheng Yi-Ivan Lim Yu Zhe from Johor 13-21, 21-13, 21-15 a day later.

And yesterday, Khashah-Muhammad Hazwan stayed focus for their 16-21, 22-20, 21-13 win over Putrajaya’s Jing Xian H’Ng-Qi An Leong.

In Group A, Ahmad Qaid Darwisy Ahmad Fuad and Syed Harraz Syed Muzir from Melaka will be looking to wrap up their fifth game tomorrow after winning all four earlier matches.

Today, Ahmad Qaid Darwisy-Syed Harraz worked hard for an hour before beating Chin Tze Hao-Muhammad Iqbal Yusuf from Johor 15-21, 21-15, 21-18.

On the first day of competition on Tuesday, Ahmad Qaid Darwisy-Syed Harraz were 21-16, 25-27, 21-11 winners over Dolton Kuak-Lim Zheng Jie from Penang before beating Kedah’s Lee Kai Xun-Ng Chia Chen in straight sets 25-23, 21-15 a day later.

And yesterday, it was another straight set victory for Ahmad Qaid Darwisy-Syed Harraz when they overcame Chong Yan Cheng-Mohamad Najib Haqimi Mohamad Osman from Sarawak 21-12, 21-19.

Tomorrow, Ahmad Qaid Darwisy-Syed Harraz will be up against Eason Lee Jun Yuan-Goh Jia Jun to complete the fixtures in Group A.

Like this: Like Loading...