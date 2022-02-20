One thing to note is the difference in the feeling of the front end. Marc Marquez is such a front-end-heavy rider, famed for his ability to use the old Honda’s front end in a way that nobody else could. Will the new bike allow him to retain that alien advantage he has on the brakes compared to others or will it bring him back in line with the others a little bit? Only time will tell and it’s going to be interesting to see if Marquez is as dominant in places like COTA, the Sachsenring and so on, with this bike as he was with his old bike.