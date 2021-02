Take a good look at the huge changes to the Tech3 machines ahead of Iker Lecuona and Danilo Petrucci jumping onboard them this year

We’ve got ourselves a contender for the best-looking MotoGP™ bike on the 2021 grid as Tech3 KTM Factory Racing unveils a stunning new orange livery to go along with their new factory tag. Check out the best images as Danilo Petrucci and Iker Lecuona don orange for the very first time.

