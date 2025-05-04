ASICS announced record-breaking race results from the Tokyo : Speed : Race, where 125 elite athletes took to the streets of Tokyo to push their speed limits in the new METASPEED™ Tokyo Series running shoes.

An incredible three Area Records, 10 National Records and 48 Personal Bests were recorded in the World Athletics certified Tokyo : Speed : Race in the heart of Tokyo.

Five National Records were broken in the 5km race. Nadia Battocletti, Italy, set a European Record and an Italian National Record with a time of 14:32.

In the 10km Race, five National Records were broken, including an Australian double, with Isobel Batt-Doyle finishing with a time of 30:44 to also clinch a new Area Record and Sam Clifford finishing in 27:34.

Simbassa Abbabiya completed the 10km in 27:32 securing a new American Record. Caroline Nyaga, Kenya, was the fastest woman in the 5km race with a time of 14:19, beating her current Personal Best, while Harbert Kibet, Uganda, won with a time of 13:00.

Joy Cheptoyek, Uganda took first place in the women’s 10km with a time of 30:22 and Jemal Yimer, Ethiopia, took first place in the men’s race with a time of 27:10.

The Malaysian contingent at the start line featured elite runners including Vimal Govendarajoo and ASICS Malaysia’s Brand Ambassador Allison Yee. Vimal, 30, Malaysia’s leading runner who hails from Matang, Taiping, clocked 32:40 in the Elite Men’s 10km category.

Meanwhile, in the General 5km category, Allison Yee marked her debut at this distance with an impressive personal best of 20:09, earning her 3rd place.

Their performances not only showcase Malaysia’s growing prominence in running but also inspire the next generation of local athletes to push their limits on the global stage.

All Personal Bests were achieved by elite athletes wearing ASICS’ latest METASPEED™ Tokyo Series, which includes the METASPEED™ RAY, METASPEED™ SKY TOKYO, and METASPEED™ EDGE TOKYO shoes.

In line with the ASICS Design Philosophy, the development process placed great emphasis on understanding how athletes feel and what they truly need.

The result is the METASPEED™ Tokyo Series—pinnacle racing shoes created through a rigorous design and testing process led by the ASICS Institute of Sport Science, with the involvement of numerous third-party testers and more than one hundred elite athletes from around the world.

Since the launch of the original METASPEED™ SKY and METASPEED™ EDGE shoes in 2021, each model has been carefully crafted to support athletes based on their unique running styles and preferences.

The full list of race winners is below:

5km Men – Harbert Kibet, 13:00

5km Women – Caroline Nyaga, 14:19

10km Men – Jemal Yimer, 27:10

10km Women – Joy Cheptoyek, 30:22

Jon Ridgeon, CEO of World Athletics, said: “The Tokyo : Speed : Race was an exciting event where athletes of all levels came together to push their speed limits. Our ongoing partnership with ASICS has once again created an event that highlights the power of running and the shared commitment to growing the sport. Looking ahead to the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25, the momentum from this event will help build even more excitement and anticipation for what’s sure to be a monumental year in Tokyo.”

Olivier Mignon, Director of Sports Marketing at ASICS said: “The Tokyo : Speed : Race was a true celebration of what speed can unlock—not just in performance, but in confidence. From elite records to personal breakthroughs, the event truly embodied the spirit of ‘Feel Speed, Find Confidence,’ highlighted by the standout performances of so many athletes who broke personal, National and Area records. We are proud of every runner who made this a memorable and uplifting celebration of what running can achieve.”

Like this: Like Loading...