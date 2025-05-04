Oliver Rowland (Nissan Formula E Team) secured his first victory in Monaco and his third win in six races this season, giving him a 50% win rate and extending his lead in the FIA Drivers’ World Championship standings.

A tactical deployment of PIT BOOST helped Rowland overtake polesitter Taylor Barnard (NEOM McLaren Formula E Team) on Lap 13.

After briefly losing the lead to Nyck de Vries (Mahindra Racing), Rowland used his final ATTACK MODE to regain the top spot on Lap 27, ultimately winning by a two-second margin.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues tomorrow

Nissan’s Oliver Rowland picked his way through a frenetic closing third of the 2025 Monaco E-Prix Round 6 to drive to a dominant win over Mahindra Racing’s Nyck de Vries and Andretti’s Jake Dennis.

Oliver Rowland of Nissan Formula E Team achieved his first victory on the iconic Monaco street circuit, marking his third win in the initial six races of the 2024/25 season. This impressive performance translates to a 50% win rate and has further extended his lead in the FIA Drivers’ World Championship standings to a significant 34 points over reigning champion Wehrlein, who finished sixth in this race and now has 60 points. Rowland currently holds 94 points.

A key factor in Rowland’s success was the strategic deployment of PIT BOOST by Nissan, allowing him to overtake polesitter Taylor Barnard (NEOM McLaren Formula E Team) on Lap 13. Despite briefly losing the lead to Nyck de Vries (Mahindra Racing) on Lap 26, Rowland masterfully utilised his final ATTACK MODE on Lap 27 to reclaim the lead, ultimately winning the race by a comfortable two-second margin.

Behind Rowland, the Andretti team experienced mixed fortunes. Dennis received a five-second penalty, impacting his final position and dropping him to third. His teammate Nico Mueller initially finished fourth but was then overtaken at the finish line by Eduardo Mortara (Mahindra Racing), placing Mueller in fifth.

Nyck de Vries’ second-place finish marked his first podium since London 2022, and his Mahindra team’s first podium since Mexico City 2023. In the FIA Teams’ World Championship standings, Porsche leads Nissan by nine points (114 to 105), while Nissan leads Porsche in the FIA Manufacturers’ World Championship standings.

Oliver Rowland, No. 23, Nissan Formula E Team said:

“You never know what to do with the strategy especially with these PIT BOOST races – it’s the second race but we kind of had a plan and we stuck to it. It was a bit trickier to pass Taylor [Barnard] to be honest, but we kept calm – even at the end I was pretty worried during that second ATTACK MODE: I dropped back to fifth and I was behind two Mahindras, and I was like ‘right now we need to get cracking’, but great job by the team and very well executed.

“I was thinking Taylor was pushing the barriers of the rules at some points, but fair play to him – in the end we got the job done so it doesn’t really matter. We’ve started the season really well, but it feels a bit different now. Normally you’d be looking forward to the champagne but you’ve already got one eye on tomorrow.”

Nyck De Vries, No. 21, Mahindra Racing said:

“It’s been an incredible day for us as a team, obviously I can’t thank them enough. They executed a great race during the PIT BOOST, and chose the right moments to go for it and take the ATTACK MODE so honestly a big thanks to them.

“It’s very nice to be on this journey together, we’ve come from far last year and we’ve constantly made little steps. It’s nice to give them this reward because they really deserve it. I consider it an advantage being at home, having my friends here watching me, and it’s nice to have them here to see what we accomplished today.”

Jake Dennis, No. 27, Andretti Formula E said:

“I was pretty stressed at the restart, I knew it was going to be pretty close with the Full Course Yellow, and sure enough when the penalty came I took it on the chin. I had to have a bit of help from Nico [Mueller] and obviously the pace was strong enough to create a gap, but it was such a tough race – there’s mentally so many different strategies going on.

“I honestly felt like we did most things perfect, it was obviously just the PIT BOOST situation: having to use the spare and then losing one or two seconds with that, and then we dropped too far back, but the car has been quick all day today and the boys really gave me a rocket ship. To be able to fight back through and get my first podium of the season – it’s been so long since Misano Season 10 – to repay them with a Monaco podium is always special. We’ve got to do it all again tomorrow which feels a bit weird, but I’m confident we can stand up here and try and take it to Oliver [Rowland].”

A STAR-STUDDED RETURN TO MONACO

The 2025 Monaco E-Prix Round 6 attracted a host of celebrities from various fields, including film, television, music, sports, and content creation. Notable attendees included award-winning actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Elba, actor David Harewood, Lucien Laviscount of Emily in Paris, and Harry Potter star Tom Felton.

The event also drew acclaimed director Anthony Byrne, actors Emmett J Scanlan, Fraser James, Ellie Bamber, and Harrison Osterfield. Representing the music industry was Mercury Prize-nominated producer Jamie XX and rapper Bugzy Malone.

The sporting world was represented by professional tennis player Alexander Zverev and two-time Formula 1 World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi, along with his son, Emerson Fittipaldi Jr.

Several automotive enthusiasts and content creators were also present, such as international model David Gandy, car builder Ant Anstead and automotive presenter Emma Walsh. Popular YouTube creators YesTheory and racing driver Sebastian Melrose were also spotted at the event.

SUSTAINABILITY AT THE HEART OF THE MONACO E-PRIX

Powered by RenewablesThe Monaco E-Prix was run on a renewable energy mix, including sustainable HVO fuel.

Better Futures Fund: SheCanHeCanFormula E partnered with Monaco’s SheCanHeCan to break barriers for women in motorsport, especially highlighting the impact of periods on performance. Together, they co-hosted Driving Change for Gender Equality – a youth-focused panel featuring Catie Munnings, David Coulthard, Beth Paretta and NEOM McLaren’s Stephanie Ensten – inspiring young minds and championing equal opportunity.

Change. Accelerated. Live Monaco, presented by Google CloudOn May 2, the Yacht Club de Monaco hosted this thought leadership summit, uniting innovators from sport, sustainability, politics, and business. With the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation as Knowledge Partner, experts shared strategies shaping the future of sport and society.

Community Engagement

Inspiration Hour: 200 young people from local groups like Les Enfants de Frankie and Amos Business School enjoyed exclusive behind-the-scenes access.

200 young people from local groups like Les Enfants de Frankie and Amos Business School enjoyed exclusive behind-the-scenes access. Driver Visits: Formula E stars engaged with schools, including the International School of Monaco, and visited Princesse Grace Hospital to inspire patients and staff.

Sophia Antipolis Foundation PanelAt the Accenture Innovation Hub, leaders from Accenture, Google Cloud, Formula E, Mahindra Racing, and the FIA explored how the championship is pushing sustainable innovation, EV tech and data analytics forward.

FIA Girls on Track at MonacoUp to 250 young women took part in workshops, gaming, career talks, and pit lane walks. Off-track, an E-Karting masterclass and an inspirational session at the International University of Monaco opened doors to motorsport careers. The programme was proudly supported by Hankook, ABB, and Fortescue Zero.

OTHER CHAMPIONSHIP NEWS THIS WEEK

Formula E and Google Cloud’s GENBETA project, ‘Mountain Recharge’, saw the GENBETA prototype race car descend 1,000 vertical metres in the French Alps in free-wheel mode, using regenerative braking alone to generate enough energy for a full lap of the Circuit de Monaco.

Leveraging Google Cloud’s AI tools to map optimal braking zones and analyse gravitational forces, the project showcased the cutting-edge efficiency and sustainability of Formula E’s regenerative technology, which recovers up to 40% of race energy on track during the race.

The 2025 Monaco E-Prix marks the first time the Principality is hosting a double-header event, with Round 7 scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday May 4th.

Like this: Like Loading...