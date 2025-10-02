Following an exhilarating year of women’s rugby, the World Rugby Awards 2025 celebrate the game’s standout stars from around the world. From Women’s Rugby World Cup triumphs to breakthrough performances, these awards recognise the players, coaches, and officials who made their mark and captivated fans.

World Rugby Women’s 15s Dream Team of the Year recognises the top 15 performers of the year, featuring players from England, New Zealand, Canada, and France.

• Maia Joseph (New Zealand) voted by fans for IRPA Try of the Year

• Sophie de Goede (Canada) scoops Player of the Year after guiding Canada to the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 final

• Breakthrough Player of the Year, Braxton Sorensen-McGee (New Zealand) finished as top points-scorer in her debut tournament

• John Mitchell leads England to RWC victory and is named Coach of the Year

• Hollie Davidson honoured with the Referee Award for her trailblazing officiating in both men’s and women’s international rugby

World Rugby Women’s 15s Dream Team of the Year in partnership with Asahi

1. Hannah Botterman (England), 2. Emily Tuttosi (Canada), 3. Maud Muir (England), 4. Sophie de Goede (Canada), 5. Abbie Ward (England), 6. Alex Matthews (England), 7. Jorja Miller (New Zealand), 8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker (New Zealand), 9. Justine Pelletier (Canada), 10. Zoe Harrison (England), 11. Joanna Grisez (France), 12. Sylvia Brunt (New Zealand), 13. Megan Zones (England), 14. Braxton Sorensen-McGee (New Zealand), 15. Ellie Kildunne (England).

International Rugby Players Association Women’s 15s Try of the Year

Maia Joseph (New Zealand v Ireland, RWC 2025 pool match, 7 September)

Maia Joseph’s try in the 81st minute during New Zealand’s 40-0 victory over Ireland in the Pool C decider match was a standout moment. With the match nearing its conclusion, Jorja Miller broke down the right wing and offloaded to Joseph, who finished the spectacular play. This try capped a dominant performance by the Black Ferns that saw them advance to the knockout stage of the tournament as pool winners.

World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year 2025 in partnership with HSBC

Canada second-row Sophie de Goede has been crowned Player of the Year after a standout Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 campaign, guiding her team to the final at Allianz Stadium. Returning from an ACL injury in July, De Goede excelled as both a leader and a points scorer, finishing the tournament with 61 points from three tries, a penalty, and 20 conversions. Her skill, resilience, and influence on the field were key to Canada’s run.

World Rugby Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year 2025

Teenage sensation Braxton Sorensen-McGee has been named Breakthrough Player of the Year after a standout Women’s Rugby World Cup, finishing as the tournament’s top points scorer with 69, including 11 tries – only the third player to reach double figures in a single edition – and seven conversions. Two of her tries came in New Zealand’s bronze final win over France, capping a campaign that showcased her as one of rugby’s brightest young talents. The award honours players who make an immediate impact in their first international season, with Sorensen-McGee the third Black Ferns’ back-three player to claim the award in the last four years.

World Rugby Coach of the Year

John Mitchell was named Coach of the Year after masterminding England to a dominant Women’s Rugby World Cup final victory over Canada, 33-13, before a record crowd of 81,885 at Allianz Stadium. Under his leadership, the Red Roses extended their perfect run to a record 33 straight matches and are yet to taste defeat since his appointment in 2023. England entered the tournament having won back-to-back Women’s Six Nations and WXV 1 titles.

World Rugby Referee Award in partnership with Emirates

Hollie Davidson was recognised for her trailblazing achievements across the men’s and women’s game with the Referee Award ahead of taking charge of her second Women’s Rugby World Cup final. The second Scottish official and third female recipient of the accolade, she was the first female assistant referee in the Men’s Six Nations and Rugby Championship and has refereed over a quarter of her 46 matches in the men’s test arena.

International Rugby Players Special Merit Award

All Blacks legend and World Rugby Hall of Fame inductee Dan Carter has received the International Rugby Players Association Special Merit Award. Widely recognised as the most complete fly-half in rugby history, Carter combined attacking creativity, tactical intelligence, and precise goal-kicking to dominate the game. The all-time leading test point scorer with 1,598 points, he earned 112 caps, three World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year titles, two Rugby World Cup victories, and nine Rugby Championship crowns, solidifying his status as a modern rugby icon.

