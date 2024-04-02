The Indonesia Under-23 national team will play two test matches against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as they gear up for the AFC U23 Asian Cup this month.
The tournament in Qatar has been slated for 15 April to 3 May 2024.
The team under head coach Shin Tae-yong had already left for the UAE yesterday for a 10-day training camp and where they will play the two test matches.
“With the support from PSSI in postponing the 2023/24 BRI Liga 1, President Erick Thohir has given us the chance to perform better at the AFC U23 Asian Cup,” said Tae-yong.
“In the middle of the league, it is difficult for clubs to release players, so I have to thank PSSI President, club owners and also the Liga 1 coaches for this.”
For the AFC U23 Asian Cup, Indonesia are in group A against hosts Qatar, Jordan and Australia.
INDONESIA U23 TRAINING SQUAD
Ernando Ari, Persebaya
Adi Satryo, PSIS
Erlangga Setyo, Persis
Daffa Fasya, Borneo FC
Rizky Ridho, Persija
Alfeandra Dewangga, PSIS
Justin Hubner, Cerezo Osaka
Komang Teguh, Borneo FC
Muhammad Ferarri, Persija
Pratama Arhan, Suwon FC
Dony Tri Pamungkas, Persija
Haykal Alhafiz, PSIS
Dzaky Asraf, PSM
Ilham Rio, Persija
Bagas Kaffa, Barito Putera
Ivar Jenner, FC Utrecht
Arkhan Fikri, Arema FC
Rifky Dwi, Persita
Rayhan Hannan, Persija
Ikhsan Nur, Borneo FC
Witan Sulaeman, Bhayangkara FC
Jeam Kelly, Persik
Marselino Ferdinan, KMSK Deinze
Fajar Fathurahman, Borneo FC
Rafael Struick, ADO Den Haag
Ramadhan Sananta, Persis
Hokky Caraka, PSS
Nathan Noel, SC Heerenveen
