The Indonesia Under-23 national team will play two test matches against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as they gear up for the AFC U23 Asian Cup this month.

The tournament in Qatar has been slated for 15 April to 3 May 2024.

The team under head coach Shin Tae-yong had already left for the UAE yesterday for a 10-day training camp and where they will play the two test matches.

“With the support from PSSI in postponing the 2023/24 BRI Liga 1, President Erick Thohir has given us the chance to perform better at the AFC U23 Asian Cup,” said Tae-yong.

“In the middle of the league, it is difficult for clubs to release players, so I have to thank PSSI President, club owners and also the Liga 1 coaches for this.”

For the AFC U23 Asian Cup, Indonesia are in group A against hosts Qatar, Jordan and Australia.

INDONESIA U23 TRAINING SQUAD

Ernando Ari, Persebaya

Adi Satryo, PSIS

Erlangga Setyo, Persis

Daffa Fasya, Borneo FC

Rizky Ridho, Persija

Alfeandra Dewangga, PSIS

Justin Hubner, Cerezo Osaka

Komang Teguh, Borneo FC

Muhammad Ferarri, Persija

Pratama Arhan, Suwon FC

Dony Tri Pamungkas, Persija

Haykal Alhafiz, PSIS

Dzaky Asraf, PSM

Ilham Rio, Persija

Bagas Kaffa, Barito Putera

Ivar Jenner, FC Utrecht

Arkhan Fikri, Arema FC

Rifky Dwi, Persita

Rayhan Hannan, Persija

Ikhsan Nur, Borneo FC

Witan Sulaeman, Bhayangkara FC

Jeam Kelly, Persik

Marselino Ferdinan, KMSK Deinze

Fajar Fathurahman, Borneo FC

Rafael Struick, ADO Den Haag

Ramadhan Sananta, Persis

Hokky Caraka, PSS

Nathan Noel, SC Heerenveen

