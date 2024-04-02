A late strike from Lucas Alves gave Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC a valuable 2-1 win on the road over Hanoi FC at the Hang Day Stadium as they opened up a six-point lead at the top of the 2023/24 Night Wolf V. League 1.

Rafaelson Bezerra had nailed the opener after 15 minutes for Nam Dinh as Hanoi FC then drew level through Nguyen Van Quyet in the 48th minute.

After 14 matches into the league, Nam Dinh have amassed 32 points – six points ahead of Binh Duong FC who this week fell to a 2-0 loss to Hong Linh Ha Thinh.

Playing at home at the Ha Thinh Stadium gave the home team the confidence as they found the back of the net off Dinh Tien Tran (44th minute) and Prince Ibara (52nd).

FULLTIME RESULTS

Hanoi FC 1-2 Thep Xanh Nam Dinh

MerryLand QNBD 1-1 Ho Chi Minh City FC

Thanh Hoa 0-2 Cong An Hanoi

Hong Linh Ha Thinh 2-0 Becamex Binh Duong

Viettel FC 3-2 Quang Nam

Song Lam Nghe An 0-0 Hai Phong

HAGL 1-1 Khanh Hoa

