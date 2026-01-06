Thai Son Nam HCMC have been crowned champions of the 2025 National Women’s Futsal Championship with a game to spare.

In the crucial match on the fifth matchday of the National Women’s Futsal Championship today, Thai Son Nam HCMC fought back from a goal down to beat Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Club 4-1 to maintain their perfect record at the top of the standings.

Following a scoreless first half, Ho Chi Minh City went ahead before Thai Son Nam replied with four goals for the hard-earned victory.

In an earlier match, Hanoi secured a dramatic 4-3 victory over Phong Phu Ha Nam, off a hat-trick (1st, 10th and 39th minute) from Vu Thi Hoa and another from Do Thi Anh My (26th).

Phong Phu Ha Nam’s goals were scored by Cao Thi Linh (35th and 38th minute) and Dao Thi Ngan (7th).

