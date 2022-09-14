Host Thailand have made the cut to the semifinals of the Continental Futsal Championship 2022 after coming in as the runners-up in the three-team Group A of the meet this year.

After two matchdays, Thailand picked up four points following their 2-2 draw with Morocco and then a 3-1 victory over Mozambique.

With Morocco emerging as Group A winners, Thailand will take on Group B champions and Asian powerhouse Iran in the crossover semifinals tomorrow.

Morocco – ranked 8th in the world – will play Group B runners-up Finland, who beat Vietnam 4-2 after conceding a 2-1 loss to Iran.

ASEAN other representative Vietnam will play in the 5th and 6th playoff against Mozambique following their 4-2 loss to Finland and 3-1 to Iran.

#AFF

#FAT

Like this: Like Loading...