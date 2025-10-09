Host India made the semifinals of the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships 2025 after edging past Korea 2-1 in the quarterfinals that were played earlier today at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, India.

India, who had taken Group H in style yesterday, was fully tested by a determined Korean side with Cho Hyeong-woo- Lee Hyeong-woo setting the pace when they took out Arigela Bhargav Ram- Gobburu Viswa Tej 9-5 in the Men’s Doubles.

From then on, Korea did not look back as they took the first set 45-44.

However, India was not about to be denied on home turf when they rallied in the second set, where this time around, Hyeong-woo-Hyeong-woo had a different outcome in their Men’s Singles encounter.

The change for C. Lalramsanga to partner Arigela gave India the 9-7 win, and they would soon build on that fine start to take the second set 45-30.

In the nerve-wracking tie that took almost three hours to complete, India then went on to take the third set 45-33 as they capitalised on the last two matches of the Mixed Doubles and Women’s Singles for the well-deserved victory.

In the semifinals tomorrow, India will be up against Asian Under-19 Mixed Team champions Indonesia, who also happen to be the defending champions of the ongoing Suhandinata Cup.

Banking on top junior shuttler Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah, the 18-year-old’s 9-6 win over Yang Chieh-dan gave Indonesia just the start they wanted as they dictated the rhythm to win 45-35, 45-35 over Chinese Taipei.

In the meantime, 14-time champions China had little difficulty in making the semifinals after disposing Malaysia 2-0.

China had taken the first set 45-36, only to see Malaysia staging a revival at the start of the second set when Ayu Fu Sheng took the first match 9-7, overcoming Liu Yang Ming Yu in the Men’s Singles.

And even though Malaysia managed to take the Mixed Doubles match, that was to be their only resistance as China then battled back to win the set 45-43 and their spot in the next round.

China’s opponent in the final four is Japan, which had to put up with some fierce resistance from the USA before triumphing 2-1.

The USA had narrowly taken the first set 45-44 only to see Japan then stage a superb comeback to win the next two sets, 45-32, 45-31.

