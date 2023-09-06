The FA of Thailand (FA Thailand) have been selected as the Host Association of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ 2024 by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Futsal & Beach Soccer Committee for the 2023 to 2027 term at their first meeting held virtually.

After carefully reviewing the Bidding Process and Evaluation, the Committee, led by Chairperson Mehdi Taj, recommended FA Thailand as the host of the 17th edition of the competition for their stellar track record and ability to meet the best possible hosting conditions ahead of other commendable bids.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_futsal_asian_cup/news/thailand_recommended_as_host_for_the_afc_futsal_asian_cup%E2%84%A2_2024_1.html

