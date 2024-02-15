The Maglia Rosa, identifying the general classification leader, was introduced in the 1931 Giro. The first rider to wear it was Learco Guerra after winning the first stage of 1931, Milan-Mantova, on 10 May 1931.

Over 88 editions, 263 athletes have worn the Maglia Rosa for at least one stage in the history of the Giro.

The rider who has spent the most days in the Maglia Rosa in history is Eddy Merckx, who wore it for 78 stages, followed by Francesco Moser at 57 and Gino Bartali at 50.

Eddy Merckx holds the record for the longest sequence of consecutive Maglia Rosa, 36 stages.

Two riders wore the Maglia Rosa from the first to the last stage: Eddy Merckx in 1973 and Gianni Bugno in 1990.

The nation with the most Maglia Rosa wins is Italy, at 1,009: the last Italian in Rosa was Alessandro de Marchi, in the 4th and 5th stage in 2021. Italy is followed by Belgium at 164 and Spain at 140.

The Maglia Rosa was worn by athletes from 28 different nations.

Urbano Cairo, President of RCS MediaGroup: “The Maglia Rosa is the globally recognised symbol of our Giro d’Italia. Donning it is the dream of all the riders who start the Corsa Rosa. This year, it will have an even greater emotional value for me because the stories of the great champions who have worn it will intertwine with those of the Invincibles of the Grande Torino, whom we will celebrate on the first stage, on the 75th anniversary of the Superga disaster. The Maglia Rosa and Il Grande Torino tell tales that unite all sports fans”.



Angelo Crespi, Director of the Brera Art Gallery: “I am honoured that the Pinacoteca di Brera was chosen to present the Maglia Rosa of the Giro d’Italia 2024. Over almost a century, the Maglia Rosa has become a symbol not only for sport. The athletes who have had the honour of wearing it have often been elevated to true examples of humanity, embodying the qualities needed to prevail in an ancient sport that has fatigue and endurance as its way of being. It is no coincidence that the exhibition of some historical magazines in the spaces of the Braidense National Library demonstrates how the narrative of the Giro and its heroes is something that has gone beyond the simple sports chronicle, becoming a social tale”.

Paolo Bellino, Managing Director and General Manager of RCS Sport: “The quintessence of Italian excellence is coming together today, in this splendid setting. On one side the Maglia Rosa and on the other the Pinacoteca di Brera, one of the most important museums in our country. With the contribution of recognised brands that export Made in Italy all over the world, such as Castelli and Enel, we will once again host another symbol of Made in Italy recognised throughout the world, which this year will be unique and special. The memory of the Grande Torino will accompany the journey of the Giro d’Italia and the Maglia Rosa starting today and not only during the days of the race when the great champions will wear it”.



Mauro Vegni, Director of the Giro d’Italia: “As a race director, I have seen the champions who have worn the Maglia Rosa succeed over the years. All those who have worn it are worthy of mention, but there are two riders I would like to name specifically: Alberto Contador and Vincenzo Nibali. This year the Giro will start from Turin where the Shark won his last Maglia Rosa in 2016, and we are ready to celebrate the new champions who will wear it”.

Vincenzo Nibali, 2013 and 2016 Giro d’Italia winner: “For me, the Giro d’Italia is an event that unites the country from north to south, touching not only the big cities but also the small villages. I won two editions and for me they were unforgettable emotions, especially the one in 2016 won together with an exceptional team. Cycling is an individual sport, but without a great team behind you it is impossible to achieve great results”.



Alessio Cremonese, CEO of MVC Group: “Manufacturing the jersey that stands as the symbol of Italian cycling in the world is a source of pride for us. In the company, we always feel great emotion when we see the Giro champions wearing our jerseys. As a company, we have always been committed to telling about Italy, made in Italy, and the style that everyone envies us through our products. The clean and elegant design of the jersey draws inspiration from the sinuous lines of Italian art and architecture, offering a visual tribute to the timeless beauty of Italy”.



Beppe Costa, President of Opera Laboratori (Cultural Art Supplier):“The Giro, which has been crossing Italy from North to South for more than a century, is not only an event of extraordinary sporting value, but also a hymn to the beauty of the art and landscapes of our country. We are therefore honoured to be the cultural art supplier of this venture, where the values of art and sport come together, contributing in unison to promoting Italy’s cultural heritage, in line with the mission that has always marked the entrepreneurial activity of Opera Laboratori”.

Lorenzo Suraci, President of RTL 102.5: “RTL 102.5 is thrilled to cross Italy far and wide with the Carovana Rosa. The Giro d’Italia is an unmissable event, highly awaited by everyone. For 10 years, RTL 102.5 has covered every nuance of it. This time we will involve listeners in every stage, narrating the beauty of our country”. – www.giroditalia.it