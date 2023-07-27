Peugeot Sport celebrates the sale of the 802nd PEUGEOT 208 RALLY (R2 and RALLY4), this model is the best-selling car of the brand and a reference in two-wheel drive rally cars. Let’s take a look at this international and unique success.

The PEUGEOT 208 R2 is the first model of the PEUGEOT 208 “RALLY”, launched in 2012. This car is a cost effective two-wheel drive that allows customers to compete in rally with a high level of performance. This model quickly found its place in the market as PEUGEOT has been a reference is rally for decades.

The 208 R2, as well as the 208 Rally4 its successor, are based on the production model of the 208 and is the best-selling car in the history of Peugeot Sport although the Rally4 model is climbing the ranks quickly!

The 208 Rally4 was launched in 2018 and is based on the last production model of the PEUGEOT 208 embodying its aesthetic exterior. The 208 Rally4 is competing across the world and especially in Europe, Latin America, and Middle East.

According to Mayeul Tyl, Peugeot Sport Racing Shop Director, the success of this car is thanks to the values of customer racing at the heart of the brands DNA: performance, reliability and drivability. It’s a car with low cost per kilometre and so, cost-reduced which is a key element in its success among drivers and teams.

The PEUGEOT 208 Rally4 preserved the qualities of its leader’s exceptional chassis and took steps in performance and reliability of its engine. Starting from a blank page at the launch of the Rally4 project, the Peugeot Sport teams used the qualities of the EB2 road engine. The PEUGEOT 208 Rally4 is a car that is easily driven, that requires little work to unlock performing setups. This model satisfies all clients, from the drivers, the investors to the mechanics that will run the car.

The PEUGEOT 208 Rally4 owns now more than 75% of the market share across the world and for François Wales, Peugeot Sport Director, this model, and its success, is a good promotion vector of the brand PEUGEOT and for the production model of the 208 in particular. In the Middle East and Latin American the PEUGEOT 208 Rally4 is a good marketing tool with a strong impact to increase the visibility of the brand thanks to promotional operations, events, exhibitions and of course the international championships in which the car is entered.

To meet the international success of the 208 Rally4 in Argentina, PEUGEOT opened a supply unit, increasing the production in those markets and giving to the customers of Latin America the possibility to buy a car made in their area and so to support the local industry. Thanks to the aesthetic look of the car, really closed to the production model, the customers and the clients can easily identify with it.

Participation in two-wheel drive competitions, at the wheel of the 208 Rally4, allow to the young drivers to launch their careers in competitive championships where they can learn a lot and in a performing and world-renowned car. Thanks to this car, several drivers were able to reach the highest international level and it is now a reference to help to develop young talents.

Thanks to the global success of the PEUGEOT 208 R2 and then the Rally4 as well as its recognised know-how, Peugeot Sport is more than ever a two-wheel drive reference in the world.

You can find the PEUGEOT 208 Rally4 across the world, competing in championships such as the PEUGEOT 208 RALLY Cup or the Stellantis Motorsport Rally Cup.

Peugeot Sport news…

Find all the latest news about Peugeot Sport on its new website ( www.peugeot-sport.com )

Like this: Like Loading...