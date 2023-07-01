|
|
|
|
Ian Williams (GBR) GAC Pindar Winners of Stena Match Cup Sweden 2011 (Pictured left to right Gerry Mitchell, Ian Williams, Matt Cassidy, Bill Hardesty, Mal Parker). Photo: Chris Davies
|
|
Part of the ‘Master of Marstrand’s success here in previous years has also been aided by the encouragement of his fan club. Every year he has competed, a loyal group of fans have perched high on the cliff (or ‘Hansen Hill’ as it was named many) to support the team. “I hope they will be there,” Hansen muses. “We have had some contact with them, and they are ready to cheer us on again.”
|
|
The loyal Björn Hansen fans high on ‘Hansen Hill’
Photo: Robert Hajduk/WMRT
|
|
However, this year’s GKSS Match Cup Sweden has another favourite. Few have arrived in Sweden better prepared than American Chris Poole and his Riptide Racing team. Currently #1 in the world match racing rankings, Poole finished the Congressional Cup in April unbeaten – no mean feat given the event’s premier status on the World Match Racing Tour.
Poole has arrived early in Sweden and has put in two days of training on the Far East 28s. The smallest chink in the Poole armour is that he is lacking two of his regular crew, however when one of the replacements is Kyle Langford, America’s Cup winning crewman and former Volvo Ocean Race sailor, he shouldn’t have too much to fear.
|
|
Chris Poole (USA), Riptide Racing champions of the 2023 Congressional Cup. (Pictured left to right Matt Cornwell, Luke Payne, Chris Poole, Mal Parker, Bernardo Freitas, Joachim Aschenbrenner)
Photo: Ian Roman/WMRT
|
|
Poole explains why his team is top of the pile currently: “In 2020 we took a different approach as I got more support, and I could get guys with the right mentality and experience who would take my skill set to the next level. Then it was just about having constant focus, which we got from Mal Parker, my primary trimmer who was saying ‘if we are going to do this campaign, we have to treat it like an America’s Cup and there is a mentality you have to have. He has seen a lot and he knows which formula works.”
This will be Poole’s first time match racing in Marstrand. “It will be exciting. It is a tight harbour and there is some decent competition, including some of the old Swedish teams. Marstrand is a natural amphitheatre and an amazing stadium. It’s also midsummer with everyone on holiday so the Island will be busy with spectators.“
Beyond Hansen, Poole reckons his main competition will be Jeppe Borch and Nick Egnot-Johnson. From Denmark, 25-year-old Borch continues his nation’s strong match racing tradition that has included the likes of Jesper Bank, Jes Gram-Hansen and Jesper Radich and while he has yet to win a Grade 1 event, it is just a matter of time, having made the Congressional Cup final in April. Similarly, Nick Egnot-Johnson is flying the match racing flag for New Zealand and as defending World Match Racing Tour champion and having finished third at the Congressional Cup, his Knots Racing team will also be a contender next week.
|
|
Nick Egnot-Johnson (NZL), Knots Racing WMRT Champions 2022. (Pictured left to right, Sam Barnett, Bradley Mclaughlin, Nick Egnot-Johnson, Zak Merton) Photo: Andrea Francolini/WMRT
|
|
Jeppe Borch (DEN) Photo: Ian Roman/WMRT
|
|
One of the joys of GKSS Match Cup Sweden is seeing a new generation of match racers competing and occasionally winning races from the old guard. On Lake Ledro last week, Monnin won the final 3-0 from 26-year-old Italian Rocco Attili, who, ranked #12 in the world, is also in the Marstrand line-up. Like his Danish counterpart Jeppe Borch, Attili is posting increasingly good results with a team that is already nine years old and with European and Italian youth match racing titles to their credit.
Meanwhile from Sweden is 22-year-old Oscar Engström, a former Swedish youth champion who is now working his way up the match racing ladder to ever higher grade events with his Team Liros.
|
|
Rocco Atilli (ITA) Photo: Andrea Francolini/WMRT
|
|
Jeppe Borch (DEN) Photo: Ian Roman/WMRT
|
|
But the youngest competitor next week is the USA’s Jeffrey Petersen, 21, who has already asserted his impressive credentials as the reigning US and World Youth Match Racing Champion and currently ranked #9 in the world. Petersen’s Golden State Match Racing Team finished 4th at the OM International Ledro last weekend before heading to Marstrand for their first ever Match Cup Sweden.
|
|
Jeffrey Petersen (USA) Golden State Match Racing
Photo: AVLL | Zerogradinord
|
|
Completing the lineup from Estonia is Matti Sepp, who, has been match racing sporadically since 2008 and with his Clean Energy Sailing Team won last year’s Porto Montenegro Match Race. Sepp also runs his own event on the World Match Racing Tour, the Baltic Match Race in Estonia, 20-24 September.
|
|
Mati Sepp (EST) Photo: AVLL | Zerogradinord
|
|
Of GKSS Match Cup Sweden, Project Manager Mattias Rahm, a former winner of the event himself in 2008 added: “We are delighted to be back on the World Match Racing Tour after the pandemic years. Marstrand really is made for match racing with its natural amphitheatre and we are pleased to welcome back a line-up of world class match racers including Chris Poole, world champion Nick Egnot-Johnson and five-time winner Björn Hansen. Björn will definitely give the younger teams a fight. But can young spirit can beat experience?”
We will find out over 4-8 July.
For information and live results, follow wmrt.com and www.gkssmatchcupsweden.se
GKSS Match Cup Sweden Entries:
- Chris Poole (USA) Riptide Racing
- Jeppe Borch (DEN) Team Borch Matchrace
- Eric Monnin (SUI) Capvis Swiss Match Race Team
- Nick Egnot-Johnson (NZL) KNOTS racing
- Jefferey Petersen (USA) Golden State Match Racing
- Rocco Attili (ITA) RBYS Match/Team Racing
- Mati Sepp (EST) EESTI MATCH RACE LIIT
- Johnie Berntsson (SWE) Berntsson Sailing Team
- Björn Hansen (SWE)
- Oscar Engström (SWE)
|
|
The natural amphitheatre of Marstrand-Sweden.
Photo: Loris von Siebenthal – myimage