While Hansen’s past victories in Marstrand were on board the DS37 monohull, this year tweaky, faster, asymmetric-rigged Fareast 28Rs are being used. Hansen says his team has sailed them a little – first at the Monsoon Cup in 2016 and more recently in Sweden.

Hansen admits that it has been a while (seven years) since he last competed on a World Match Racing Tour event, but two weeks ago in Finland he competed at the NJK Open Spring Cup match racing event and, reassuringly, won it. So, is it like riding a bike? “Luckily yes, although we have had to learn the new rules,” he says. Nonetheless he is under no illusion of his team’s chances at this years’ GKSS Match Cup Sweden: “We are going there to have fun and meet and compete with old friends. Still, when you get into the starting box you always want to win, and we will be disappointed if we get no points. We hope to do okay!”

More recently, Sweden’s home-grown talent has prevailed in Björn Hansen, long dubbed the ‘Master of Marstrand’, who has won his country’s premier match racing event no less than five times, four consecutively over 2012-15. Hansen is one of the few of the ‘old guard’ to return to Marstrand this year, along with fellow Swede Johnnie Berntsson, who although he has never made a Match Cup Sweden final is a two-time winner of the Tour’s equally iconic Bermuda Gold Cup event.

Although not represented this year, British match racing legends have been victorious on Marstand Fjord several times including Chris Law in 2003, Ben Ainslie in 2010 and six-time WMRT Champion Ian Williams in 2011.

Notably seven-time champion Peter Gilmour in his bouts with future America’s Cup winning helmsman Ed Baird; 2002 when Dean Barker memorably defeated his ‘mentor’ Russell Coutts (en route to skippering Team New Zealand in the 31st America’s Cup, when he lost to Coutts); and in turn Coutts’ own two victories in 2001 and 2004.

Hosted by the Royal Gothenburg Yacht Club (GKSS), GKSS Match Cup Sweden in the past has featured many clashes between match racing and America’s Cup titans.

A founding event of the World Match Racing Tour, the event is renowned as one of the world’s most iconic match racing venues, drawing large and enthusiastic crowds along the cliffs and shoreline of the Marstrand Fjord.

Match racing returns to its Swedish spiritual home next week with the 29th edition of the GKSS Match Cup Sweden taking place over 4-8 July in the tourist island hotspot of Marstrand off Sweden’s west coast.