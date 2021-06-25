With third place in France, you scored back to back podiums for the first time in your F1 career. How do you summarise the weekend?

It was a positive weekend and it was great for the Team to take a double podium and score valuable points in the constructors’ championship. On my side, I am still making progress and things are coming together but everything is going in the right direction.

As a Team, we didn’t expect this kind of performance at a track that hasn’t suited us in the past.

As a Team we worked really well together in France. We made the strategy work and now we just need to keep it up. It’s time to look ahead and it’s still very early in the season so we need to keep working hard and treat every race as if it’s the last. The motivation from everybody is super high, and we’ll take this momentum forward to maximise our potential in the coming races.

Next up is the Styrian Grand Prix and Red Bull’s home race…

I’m looking forward to racing for Red Bull at its home Grand Prix and we have two weekends now at the same track which I think will help me a lot in terms of progress and getting more experience in the car. The Team has done well here in the past so hopefully that form continues and we can get some good results.

Red Bull Racing has scored three consecutive victories for the first time in the hybrid era

Honda Racing has won three races in a row for the first time since Ayrton Senna won the opening four races of the 1991 Formula One World Championship

Max scored a career hattrick at the French GP after taking pole position, race victory and fastest lap

The upcoming Styrian and Austrian Grands Prix present an opportunity to win consecutive races on consecutive weekends at the same race track – a feat no Formula One driver has ever accomplished

With third place at the French Grand Prix, Checo scored back to back podium finishes for the first time in his career

The 2021 Styrian Grand Prix takes place on 25-26-27 June, dates that only Red Bull Racing has won races on, with Daniel winning the 2017 Azerbaijan GP on June 25, Sebastian winning the 2011 European GP on June 26, and the 2010 European GP on June 27

Like this: Like Loading...