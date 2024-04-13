The Spaniard was quickest after setting a blisteringly fast time to claim a new lap record ahead of Viñales and Marquez.

It was a hard-fought end to MotoGP™ Practice at the Bull Grand Prix of the Americas as the shootout for direct entry to Q2 went to the wire, with Friday proving a duel at the top. Championship leader Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) set a statement 2:01.397 to destroy the lap record by 0.495 and secure top honours by the end of the day, but that was still only enough to deny Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) by less than a tenth after a fast start for the Aprilia Racing rider, who also topped FP1 ahead of… Martin.

By the end of play there was another duel just behind them too, with Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) jumping up to third on his final lap but just 0.002 ahead of reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team).

With 10 minutes to go, a fair few big hitters looked safe enough, but Bagnaia was one of those outside the top 10. As the #1 has often managed before though, with less than two minutes on the clock he pulled out a 2:01.808, ultimately ending the session in fourth and oh so close to Marquez ahead.

Meanwhile, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) concluded a storming Friday with a late lunge into the top five, setting a fast lap seconds after Bagnaia to jump up the time sheets. Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro also found strong pace at the end of Friday, crossing the line to end Practice in sixth after a tougher opening session.

Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) will also have direct entry to Q2 for the first time since the British Grand Prix in 2023, after setting a stunning 2:02.103 despite starting the season down on bike time after getting sidelined from pre-season testing. The Italian was ahead of compatriot Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team), who nevertheless spent most of the session inside the top five. Rounding out the top 10 at the end of Friday were the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team duo of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi, who showed consistent pace throughout the day.

A competitive field, including Red Bull KTM Factory Racing riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller, the former of whom is second in the Championship heading into COTA, now have to battle for the top two positions in Q1 on Saturday after they ended PR in P14 and P16, behind Trackhouse Racing’s Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez and split by Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™). And that’s to name a few.

The MotoGP™ field now prepares for a thrilling Saturday with FP2 kicking off at 10:10 local time (UTC -5) before qualifying at 10:50. Then it’s time to saddle up for the Tissot Sprint at 15:00 local time, so make sure you keep up to date on motogp.com!

Top 10:

1 JORGE MARTIN (PRIMA PRAMAC RACING) 2:01.397 2 Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) +0.076 3 Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) +0.409 4 Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) +0.411 5 Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) +0.569 6 Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) +0.627 7 Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) +0.706 8 Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) +0.747 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) +0.847 10 Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) +0.961

