Rionny Mainaky, the Head of Development and Achievement of the Badminton Association of Indonesia (PBSI) said that his chargers will need “that competition atmosphere” ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games that will be held in Japan next month.

He made this assessment following the conclusion of the simulation matches that were held last week for the seven Indonesian representatives who will do battle from 24 July 2021 onwards.

Out of the seven representatives, four failed to win their matches in the games that were held at the PBSI Cipayung National Training Center in East Jakarta.

“The seven Indonesian representatives who will compete at the Olympic Games are good enough. From the physical side, technique and movement were pretty good, but I felt like they needed that competition atmosphere,” said Rionny.

“They will still need a few more simulation matches before leaving for Tokyo, seeing that some of the players have not gotten that match atmosphere due to the long absence from tournaments.”

Among the players who failed to win their matches were Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, Hendra Setiawan-Mohammad Ahsan and Praveen Jordan-Melati Daeva Oktavianti.

Jonathan Christie was on the winning side along with Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo-Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Greysia Polii-Apriyani Rahayu.

“Overall, there are those who can get the maximum from their matches, then there are those who could not. But from my assessment, I believe they are quite ready for the Olympic Games,” added Rionny. – By Akira Wong

