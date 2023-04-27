Philippe Aw, the head coach of the Singapore Under-22 national team, announced the final squad of 20 players for the 32nd SEA Games this week with the emphasis ‘on tactics and game plan’.

The final selection was trimmed from a provisional squad of 25 players that had been undergoing centralised training since 17 April 2023.

“The final 20 players were chosen as they had displayed great commitment, hunger and discipline throughout the centralized training. Most importantly, they were also chosen based on our tactics and game plan in mind,” said Aw.

“The boys will be facing four challenging teams in Cambodia, and they are raring to go. I am confident that they will provide a tough challenge for their opponent and continue to push on until the final whistle. Given the attitude they have displayed so far, I know they will be playing with fighting spirit and a never-say-die attitude.”

The team will leave for Phnom Penh, Cambodia on 28 April 2023 with their first match in Group B against Thailand on 30 April 2023 at the Prince Stadium.

They will then face off against Vietnam (3 May 2023), Laos (6 May 2023) and then Malaysia (11 May 2023).

All of Singapore’s matches will be streamed live on Mediacorp’s meWATCH platform.

