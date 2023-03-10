Three matches on deck in PFL weekend

Dynamic Herb Cebu look to close the gap on Kaya FC-Iloilo’s lead as the Gentle Giants take on the Azkals Development Team in the Philippines Football League (PFL) brought to you by Qatar Airways later today at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Cebu’s match against ADT will only be their second meeting in the league after the two sides settled for a scoreless draw in their first meeting last September 3, 2022, at the same venue.

The two sides were supposed to face each other at the Dynamic Herb Sports Complex in Talisay, Cebu last October, but it resulted in a 3-0 forfeit win for Cebu due to ADT’s unavailability to travel to the venue.

