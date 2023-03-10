The strengths of Ducati were obvious to see in 2022. The Italian marque had a rider stand on the podium at every race last season, as they went on to claim MotoGP™’s coveted Triple Crown – a clean sweep of the Rider, Team and Constructor Championships.
And going up against them for the entire season was 2021 World Champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™), on a Yamaha that didn’t boast the impressive straight-line speed – coupled with all its other powers – that Ducati have.
In ‘There Can Be Only One’, the behind-the-scenes cameras catch a few conversations between Quartararo and Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) about trying to beat the likes of Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team).
“Have they given you pedals for the straights” jokes Marquez, when talking about how easily Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) powered past Quartararo, to which the Frenchman responds, “imagine this situation at the end [of a race]…”
In another episode, a journalist asks Quartararo about Marquez’s return to action in Aragon. “Yes, let’s see if he can battle against Ducati” was El Diablo’s first thought.
In addition, having been in a title race situation many times – including against Ducati – Marquez confirms he gave Quartararo some words of advice. “Yes [I’ve spoken to him], I know what it’s like to be fighting for a Championship.”
