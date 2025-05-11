Three teams from the AFF are in the quarterfinals of the AFC Futsal Women’s Asian Cup™ 2025, where they will join five others for the Tuesday clash at the Hohhot Sports Centre in Hohhot, China.The three teams are Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, while two others from the AFF – Australia and the Philippines – could not make the cut.Thailand emerged as Group C winners after beating Japan 3-1 in their final game of the group earlier today, while Vietnam took Group B following their valuable scoreless draw against Iran.Indonesia made the cut to the knockout stage after coming in as one of the two third-best-placed teams.Indonesia had completed the group stage by finishing third in Group C. TUESDAY’S QUARTERFINALS Vietnam v Japan Thailand v Hong Kong, China China PR v Indonesia Chinese Taipei v IR Iran #AFF#AFC#FATPhotos Courtesy #VFF #FutsalThailand

