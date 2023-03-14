As Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) powered past UiTM HA-KPT 5-1, Maybank held Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to a pulsating 2-2 draw in the first-leg, semifinals of the TNB Cup here at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

THT were in no real danger of losing the plot with a brace each from Ismail Abu (Penalty Corner, 2nd minute and Field Goal, 18th minute) and Jang Jong-Hyun (Penalty Corner in the 21st and 42nd minute).

And while UiTM’s Wan Haziq Hisyamuddin Wan Ameer Ruzman managed to strike a Field Goal in the 56th minute to somewhat narrow the gap, there was no denying THT the win when Faizal Saari smashed in a Penalty Stroke in the 58th minute for the final score line.

On the other hand, Maybank needed a late 56th minute Field Goal from Muhajr Abdu Rauf to hold TNB to a 2-2 draw.

TNB were the first to get on to the score sheet with Muhammad Azmi Aizad Abu Kamal’s Field Goal in the 19th minute that was erased by Maybank’s Muhammad Razman Abdul Rahman’s 30th minute Penalty stroke.

And while Syed Muhammad Syafiq Syed restored the advantage for TNB when he finished off a Penalty Corner in the 47th minute, Maybank managed to steal the draw with the late equaliser from Muhajr.

The second-leg, semifinals of the TNB Cup will be played on Thursday, 16 March 2023.

TNB CUP 2023

RESULTS – First Leg, Semifinals

Terengganu Hockey Team 5

UiTM HA-KPT 1

Maybank 2

Tenaga Nasional Berhad 2

