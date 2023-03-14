Doubles champions Negeri Sembilan stamped their authority in the first-leg, semifinals of the Vivian May Soars Cup after beating TLHT-MSNT 4-1 earlier this evening at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Two early Field Goals through Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli (2nd minute) and Nur the start they wanted.

They then added a third goal through Fatin Shafika Mohd Shukri’s Penalty Corner in the sixth minute as Nur Afiqah scored her second of the evening and Negeri Sembilan’s fourth goal of the game with a 23rd minute Field Goal.

Nur Syahirah Azwan then pulled a goal back for TLHT with a Field Goal in the 29th minute.

In the meantime, KPT-Uniten Thunder edged Young Tigress 2-1 with the late winner coming off Raja Norsharina Raja Shabuddin’s Penalty Corner right at the end.

Young Tigress started well enough with the lead after eight minutes with Azmyra Mia Azhary’s Field Goal.

And while they managed to fend off their opponents for long periods, KPT’s persistence paid off well when they drew level with an Iman Hussin’s Penalty Stroke in the 56th minute.

Then, came the winner from Raja Norsharina right on the hour.

The second-leg, semifinals of the Vivian May Soars Cup will be played on Thursday, 16 March 2023.

TNB MALAYSIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 2023

VIVIAN MAY SOARS CUP

RESULTS – First Leg, Semifinals

Negeri Sembilan 4

TLHT-MSNT 1

KPT-Uniten Thunder 2

Young Tigress 1

