Ticket details have been announced for the seventh round of the reimagined HSBC SVNS 2024 in Singapore which is set to take place at the illustrious Singapore National Stadium on 3-5 May.

This year’s edition will see the tournament expand to three exhilarating days with the top 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams from around the world taking to the stage in what is sure to be a thrilling spectacle.

Known for its outstanding hospitality, HSBC SVNS SGP aims to deliver the ultimate immersive experience – a unique fusion of sport, entertainment, and culture against the stunning backdrop of Singapore where fans can indulge in a wide-array of tantalising cuisine, savour captivating music and engage in a host of exciting activities.

As the sun sets, the festivities continue at the iconic beach club, where renowned DJs will keep the energy high with a mix of dance floor fillers and classic anthems. The Sun Stage, nestled within the food market, will feature live music performances and interactive audience participation ensuring non-stop entertainment for all.

For those seeking a more premium and exclusive setting, the new next level hospitality experiences including The Sun Room and The Spring Hotel, feature premium food and drink, a full programme of fun and entertainment in private lounges and the best seats in the house to see all the non-stop action.

Tickets for HSBC SVNS Singapore 2024 will go on sale on Friday 23 February at 10:00 SGT (GMT+8) at www.SVNS.com.

Singapore National Stadium is a prominent landmark in Singapore’s skyline renowned for hosting world class sporting and concert events including most recently, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and BlackPink. Ahead of SVNS SGP, Swifties will be also be excited to head over to the iconic venue when Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour rolls into town in March.

With just months to go until the Olympic Games Paris 2024 gets underway, the action will be intense from start to finish with World Rugby’s revamped competition formula set to provide rugby sevens fans with even more excitement, jeopardy and entertainment.

Under the new HSBC SVNS 2024 model, seven regular-season events take place, resulting in regular season winners being crowned in Singapore before a Grand Final in Madrid which will determine the SVNS champions.

The top eight teams based on cumulative series points at the conclusion of the seventh round in Singapore will secure their place in the ‘winner takes all’ Grand Final in Madrid, where the ultimate champions will be crowned.

Madrid will also host the high-stakes relegation play-off competition, where teams ranked ninth to twelfth will compete with the top four teams from the World Rugby Sevens Challenger. The top four teams will secure their place in HSBC SVNS 2025.

World Rugby Sevens General Manager Sam Pinder said: “The first three tournaments of the reimagined HSBC SVNS have been a resounding success and we are looking forward to bringing world-class rugby and a festival atmosphere once more to Singapore National Stadium.

“We have 24 men’s and women’s teams competing in a combined tournament, an exciting development for this year’s HSBC SVNS Singapore event. On the field the SVNS is heating up with this seventh edition crucial for competing teams on the way to the grand final in Madrid and with Olympic qualification at stake, it’s all to play for.

“This year’s event has expanded on the entertainment offering, with food markets, live music, artist performances and participation sports, which will allow fans to watch, play and engage in a multi-day festival of vibrant celebration and entertainment. We can’t wait to see the fans and teams bring the rugby spirit and take the HSBC SVNS Singapore experience to the next level.”

With tickets now on sale, fans can secure their access to the region’s feel-good sports and entertainment weekend and find out more information on the event experience at https://www.svns.com/en/events/singapore