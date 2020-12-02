World Rugby Awards to take place at 20:00 GMT on 7 December

Players of the Decade to be unveiled following a worldwide public vote

The innovative virtual event will be streamed and freely accessible on World Rugby social media channels and world.rugby/awards

Fans around the world are encouraged to participate using #WorldRugbyAwards

Awards will also celebrate members of the rugby family who have provided outstanding service to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic

With less than a week to go the timings have been confirmed for the special edition of the World Rugby Awards when rugby fans around the world will find out who has been voted as the players of the decade following a global public vote.

The World Rugby Awards will be streamed across World Rugby social media platforms and on www.world.rugby/awards at 20:00 GMT on 7 December. View the timezone map above to check the timing in your location.

The Awards show will be co-hosted by former England international and World Rugby Hall of Fame inductee Maggie Alphonsi and rugby presenter Alex Payne and fans across the globe are encouraged to get involved in the social conversation using #WorldRugbyAwards.

Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on the global game, it was announced that the usual annual World Rugby Awards focused on performances on the pitch would not be presented this year.

Instead, a special edition World Rugby Awards will celebrate members of the rugby family who have provided outstanding service to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic and players and teams who have starred over the last decade in a unique and innovative virtual event.

VIEW VIDEO TEASER OF WORLD RUGBY AWARDS SPECIAL EDITION >>

Some of the best known names in the recent history of rugby are in contention for the player of the decade awards, which have been voted for by the public.

Each World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year since 2010, including three-time winners Dan Carter and Richie McCaw and 2019 recipient Pieter-Steph du Toit, have been shortlisted for the Men’s 15s Player of the Decade award in association with Tudor.

Similarly, the World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year winners since 2010, from Black Fern Carla Hohepa to England’s 2019 recipient Emily Scarratt, have been nominated for World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Decade in association with Tudor.

Two-time World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year, Perry Baker is one of nine nominees for World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Decade in association with HSBC. The USA speedster is up against past World Rugby Men’s Sevens Players of the Year recipients Mikaele Pesamino, Cecil Afrika, Tomasi Cama, Tim Mikkelson, Samisoni Viriviri, Werner Kok, Seabelo Senatla and Jerry Tuwai.

Black Ferns star Portia Woodman faces competition from fellow World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year recipients Kayla McAlister, Emilee Cherry, Charlotte Caslick, Michaela Blyde and Ruby Tui for the World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Decade in association with HSBC award.

While fans have picked the winners of six player and try of the decade categories, the task of selecting a Men’s 15s Team of the Decade and Women’s 15s Team of the Decade in association with Mastercard falls to the World Rugby Awards panel, a stellar team of rugby legends that historically choose the World Rugby Awards winners.

VIEW THE FULL WORLD RUGBY AWARDS PANEL >>

World Rugby Awards Special Edition – eight categories

Fans’ Choice Men’s 15s Player of the Decade in association with Tudor Women’s 15s Player of the Decade in association with Tudor Men’s Sevens Player of the Decade in association with HSBC Women’s Sevens Player of the Decade in association with HSBC Men’s 15s Try of the Decade in association with International Rugby Players Women’s 15s Try of the Decade in association with International Rugby Players

World Rugby Awards Panel Choice Men’s 15s Team of the Decade in association with Mastercard Women’s 15s Team of the Decade in association with Mastercard



World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “With under a week to go until the World Rugby Awards Special Edition the sense of anticipation is building to find out who rugby fans around the world have voted to be the best men’s and women’s players of the decade in both 15s and sevens.

“Equally importantly, the event will provide a special opportunity to pay tribute to many members of the global rugby community who have performed incredible acts of service in helping to fight the global pandemic during what has been an extremely challenging year around the globe.

“The innovative virtual event will showcase the best of rugby’s values and provide a chance to relive some of the most magical moments of the past decade, so I urge rugby fans around the world to join us for the World Rugby Awards Special Edition on 7 December.” – WORLD RUGBY

Like this: Like Loading...