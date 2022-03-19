Timor Leste have announced the 20 players who will carry the team’s challenge for the AFF Futsal Championship 2022 that will be held in Bangkok early next month.

This year’s AFF Futsal Championship is on 2-10 April 2022 at the Indoor Stadium, Huamark in Bangkok.

The team under Jorge Fernandes da Silva is in Group B against Vietnam, Myanmar and Australia.

Timor Leste’s opening game will be against Australia on 4 April 2022.

TIMOR LESTE FUTSAL NATIONAL TEAM

Adriel Philbert Pereira

Andre Carvalho Vong

Bendito de Ramos Maria Ximenes

Cesario Silvano Barreto

Ilidio de Jesus Nunes

Eufrasio Amaral Soares

Evinho Manuel Belo Assis do Rêgo Guterres

João Paulo Canizio de Sousa

Joel Baptista Canizio Fernandes

Miguel Correia Lay Fernandes

Nivaldo Joaquim Pereira Mesquita

Remígio Inácio Mai de Araújo

Rivaldo Faria Ribeiro

Romúlo Escurial

Ruben Faria do Carmo Broges

Venceslau Fátima Guterres

José Matamalai Lopes

Domingos dos Santos Gama

Marcos Fátima Belo Guterres

Fernando Ronaldo da Costa

