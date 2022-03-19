Timor Leste have announced the 20 players who will carry the team’s challenge for the AFF Futsal Championship 2022 that will be held in Bangkok early next month.
This year’s AFF Futsal Championship is on 2-10 April 2022 at the Indoor Stadium, Huamark in Bangkok.
The team under Jorge Fernandes da Silva is in Group B against Vietnam, Myanmar and Australia.
Timor Leste’s opening game will be against Australia on 4 April 2022.
TIMOR LESTE FUTSAL NATIONAL TEAM
Adriel Philbert Pereira
Andre Carvalho Vong
Bendito de Ramos Maria Ximenes
Cesario Silvano Barreto
Ilidio de Jesus Nunes
Eufrasio Amaral Soares
Evinho Manuel Belo Assis do Rêgo Guterres
João Paulo Canizio de Sousa
Joel Baptista Canizio Fernandes
Miguel Correia Lay Fernandes
Nivaldo Joaquim Pereira Mesquita
Remígio Inácio Mai de Araújo
Rivaldo Faria Ribeiro
Romúlo Escurial
Ruben Faria do Carmo Broges
Venceslau Fátima Guterres
José Matamalai Lopes
Domingos dos Santos Gama
Marcos Fátima Belo Guterres
Fernando Ronaldo da Costa
