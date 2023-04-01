Vietnam national coach Philippe Troussier is taking the losses at the Under-23 Doha Cup 2023 all in his stride when he underlined ‘to get great lessons, we will have to pay a heavy price’.

With the SEA Games 2023 looming just next month in Cambodia and with the team expected to defend the football men’s gold medal, Troussier would rather look at the positives more than anything else.

“I have no regrets after three defeats in this Doha Cup. From these matches, the players will learn many lessons themselves, knowing what their strengths and weaknesses are. I said, to get great lessons, we will have to pay a heavy price. It should be emphasised that the Vietnam U23 team is still improving step by step towards the SEA Games,” said Troussier.

At the Doha Cup 2023, the Vietnam U23 opened their campaign with a 3-0 loss to Iraq U23 before conceding a 4-0 defeat to the UAE U23 side.

They then finished their campaign with a 5-4 loss to Kyrgyzstan U23 after both teams were tied scoreless at the end of regulation.

The results meant that the Vietnam U23 were ranked at the bottom of the ten participating teams in the Doha Cup 2023.

“Our players have not played that much in the past six months. They have not been in the best of condition. So for me and the coaching staff, the U23 Doha Cup is the best venue for these players to experience and have the opportunity to play big matches against big opponents,” he added.

“After this, the players will return to their clubs. I will see them again on 17 April 2023 to prepare for the final phase towards the 32nd SEA Games.”

