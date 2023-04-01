World-renowned for quality outdoor gear, YETI joins Oracle Red Bull Racing as the Official Supplier of Coolers and Drinkware

Red Bull athlete and YETI ambassador, Mick Fanning, and Oracle Red Bull Racing driver, Daniel Ricciardo, caught up to put YETI coolers to the test at local surf spot

Red Bull athlete and YETI ambassador, Mick Fanning, and Oracle Red Bull Racing driver, Danny Ric, took some time to chew the fat over a beer ahead of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix to kick off the partnership.

Clocking off after a busy day at track, the pair left the Albert Park circuit and headed to URBN Surf wave pool. As Fanning caught a few waves, Daniel manned the BBQ alongside Chefs and YETI ambassadors Mark La Brooy (Three Blue Ducks) and Jo Barrett (Little Picket). Once Mick finished his session, the two seasoned athletes met around their illustrious YETI coolers, which were on hand to keep the Heineken 0.0 ice cold whilst the two seasoned athletes connected over their illustrious careers, love of sport and spending quality time outdoors.

In the white heat of a Formula One world championship battle, keeping cool under pressure is everything. Oracle Red Bull Racing has found the perfect way to chill out, eat and drink fresh, plus delight the entire team with its new partner, YETI.

Daniel Ricciardo said: “Fanno and I have experienced a fair bit of pressure in our time! The level of expectation you put on yourself surpasses anything external. Cracking open an ice-cold beer on the beach and putting the world to right with someone like Mick helps us chill-out and relax, even if for a short time. It’s the cool before the storm!”

Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner said: “The Formula 1 Championship is a demanding global trek. With 24 events scheduled for 2023, taking place in a huge range of conditions, it’s good to know that we can rely on YETI to keep us cool when things get tough. As a brand, YETI’s vision matches our own – the desire to optimise every aspect of what we do, delivering maximum performance through innovation. They are a progressive, exciting brand and we are delighted to have them on board.”

Matt Reintjes, President & CEO at YETI added: “The Oracle Red Bull Racing team shares our relentless pursuit of innovation and performance, and we are honoured to be supporting such an iconic, world-renowned team and their passionate fans. We’re thrilled to help keep the pit hydrated and the champagne extra cold for seasons to come.”

Founded in 2006, YETI’s mission was to build the cooler they’d use every day to stay out in the wild longer. Since then, YETI has become a global developer of coolers, drinkware, apparel and outdoor gear made to perform no matter the conditions and built to withstand the toughest environments, providing endless opportunities for adventure.

YETI’s unique range of cooler and drinkware won’t only help the team to stay frosty when the heat is on, they’ll also be available to Oracle Red Bull Racing fans in the Team’s iconic livery.

